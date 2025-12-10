Lionel Messi has achieved new career milestone after making MLS history with another award.
According to ESPN, Inter Miami CF captain Messi was named the 2025 MLS MVP on Tuesday, becoming the first player in league history to win the award in two consecutive seasons.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner is also only the second player to ever win the trophy twice, joining Preki (Predrag Radosavljević) who won the award in 1997 and 2003.
The Inter Miami captain led the league with a total of 29 goals in 28 games to clinch the 2025 Golden Boot and help Inter Miami to a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference. He added 19 assists.
The Argentina forward now stands as the only player in MLS history to record at least 36 goal contributions in a single season on multiple occasions, doing so in 2024 and 2025.
"He was fantastic the whole season, with the numbers and also with the commitment," Inter Miami coach and longtime Messi teammate Javier Mascherano said.
Messi added six goals and nine assists in the playoffs as Miami went on to win its first MLS Cup with a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps at Chase Stadium on Dec. 6.