  By Bushra Saleem
Carlos Alcaraz opens up on meeting Messi, Beckham at Eastern Conference

Alcaraz witnesses Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami's historic MLS Cup title victory in the United States

Carlos Alcaraz has opened up on meeting Lionel Messi and David Beckham at the MLS Cup Eastern Conference final.

According to Tennis uptodate, Alcaraz take down Joao Fonseca in a thriller which saw the Spaniard win 7-5, 2-6, 10-8 in the end in a last ditch tie-break after he had lost last night.

Spanish legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were there and despite Alcaraz being a Real Madrid fan, he lauded their appearance.

He said, “It was a pleasure for me to see them play the penultimate game of their careers, a marvelous experience and I’m very happy for them to have won the MLS. At the end, [David] Beckham, Messi, Jordi, Busi, I was so happy for them.”

“They deserve it. And now, knowing they are here for my match is inspiring. Yes, I am a fan of Real Madrid, but I have the upmost respect for those two for what they’ve done for their clubs, their national teams, the way they played, they are among the best in history, and you have to admire them,” the Spanish tennis star added.

While after also quelling the charge of the Brazilian, he was full of admiration for him and it could yet be a tie we see a lot of in the coming years.

