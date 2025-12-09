Kylian mbappé injury concern adds pressure on Real Madrid before key game

Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Mbappé is on track to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo's record for most goals for Real Madrid in a calendar year

Kylian Mbappé faces the risk of missing Real Madrid’s crucial Champions League showdown against Manchester City due to a left-leg injury.

The French striker was absent from Real Madrid’s open training session ahead of the game, along with midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

While coach Xabi Alonso did not mention any injury during his pre-match press conference, reports from Spanish radio station Cadena Cope sugegsted that Mbappe's left-leg injury makes him a serious doubt for the clash against City at the Santiago Bernabeu, reported GOAL.

This will be defiantly be a huge blow for Madrid as Alonso is already under pressure after Real Madrid lost 2-0 at home to Celta Vigo.

The match saw two major players, Alvaro Carreras and Fran Garcia, sent off and defender Eder Militao injured, who is expected to be out for up to four months.

Mbappé has been Real Madrid’s top performer this season, scoring 25 goals in La Liga and the Champions League and providing four assists.

He is also on track to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo's record for most goals for Real in a calendar year.

Remarkably, Mbappé has scored half of the team’s league goals and 75% of their Champions League goals.

Madrid has now trails Barcelona by four points and has won only two of their last seven games in all competitions.

