Princess Kate cancer battle: Insider spills heartbreaking details

Kate Middleton is said to be in the recovery phase after beating cancer following months long battle last year, but her journey hasn't been as smooth as it appears.
The Princess of Wales since her cancer diagnosis in January 2024 to the end of her preventive chemotherapy in September, is said to have gone through alot.
An inside source has spilled exclusive beans to PEOPLE magazine on King Charles' daughter-in-law's cancer journey, days after Kate candidly revealed that she's in "remission" from cancer.
"The word 'remission' is such a positive one to use, and it just feels a veil has been lifted on their life of the last year, and that they can move forward with positivity and hope," the source told the outlet.
They went on to explain, "It has been a tough journey — harder than we perhaps thought. She has been through a lot, and it has been a rough road."
Reflecting on how cancer has impacted Kate, the source added, "Serious illness like cancer does change you. She has a young family, and it makes you rethink everything—your purpose and what you want to do with your life."
As per the source, Catherine is now focused on remaining cancer free, and "has drawn a line under the last year, and she can move forward.
The insider further revealed, “For the princess, family — her husband and children — are more important than anything else.”
Kate Middleton has officially resumed her Royal duties since September 2024.