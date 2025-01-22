Royal

Princess Kate cancer battle: Insider spills heartbreaking details

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with a form of cancer in January 2024 and underwent a nine-month long preventive chemotherapy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 22, 2025


Kate Middleton is said to be in the recovery phase after beating cancer following months long battle last year, but her journey hasn't been as smooth as it appears.

The Princess of Wales since her cancer diagnosis in January 2024 to the end of her preventive chemotherapy in September, is said to have gone through alot.

An inside source has spilled exclusive beans to PEOPLE magazine on King Charles' daughter-in-law's cancer journey, days after Kate candidly revealed that she's in "remission" from cancer.

"The word 'remission' is such a positive one to use, and it just feels a veil has been lifted on their life of the last year, and that they can move forward with positivity and hope," the source told the outlet.

They went on to explain, "It has been a tough journey — harder than we perhaps thought. She has been through a lot, and it has been a rough road."

Reflecting on how cancer has impacted Kate, the source added, "Serious illness like cancer does change you. She has a young family, and it makes you rethink everything—your purpose and what you want to do with your life."

As per the source, Catherine is now focused on remaining cancer free, and "has drawn a line under the last year, and she can move forward.

The insider further revealed, “For the princess, family — her husband and children — are more important than anything else.”

Kate Middleton has officially resumed her Royal duties since September 2024.

Asim Azhar announces exciting new show days after lighting up Karachi Eat

Asim Azhar announces exciting new show days after lighting up Karachi Eat

Princess Kate cancer battle: Insider spills heartbreaking details

Princess Kate cancer battle: Insider spills heartbreaking details
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr ‘good win’ against Al Khaleej

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr ‘good win’ against Al Khaleej
Ryan Gosling set to join Shawn Levy for next 'Star Wars' film?

Ryan Gosling set to join Shawn Levy for next 'Star Wars' film?
Prince Harry steals Prince William’s spotlight in new public appearance
Prince Harry steals Prince William’s spotlight in new public appearance
Princess Anne makes first statement after husband Timothy's injury
Princess Anne makes first statement after husband Timothy's injury
Duchess Sophie makes first public appearance after 60th birthday
Duchess Sophie makes first public appearance after 60th birthday
Crown Prince Leka honours founders of Albania on milestone event
Crown Prince Leka honours founders of Albania on milestone event
Prince William breaks cover as Harry skips first hearing of NGN trial
Prince William breaks cover as Harry skips first hearing of NGN trial
Prince William keeps Princess Diana’s legacy alive with meaningful move
Prince William keeps Princess Diana’s legacy alive with meaningful move
Prince Harry’s high court hearing faces delay amid urgent legal submission
Prince Harry’s high court hearing faces delay amid urgent legal submission
Zara Tindall receives tragic news after returning to UK from Australia
Zara Tindall receives tragic news after returning to UK from Australia
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert hit with major setback ahead of state event
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert hit with major setback ahead of state event
Princess Anne leaves 'injured' husband in UK for South Africa trip
Princess Anne leaves 'injured' husband in UK for South Africa trip
Sarah Ferguson shares delightful life update after Andrew's solo appearance
Sarah Ferguson shares delightful life update after Andrew's solo appearance
King Charles releases big statement after Prince Andrew's latest appearance
King Charles releases big statement after Prince Andrew's latest appearance