Entertainment

'Bling Empire: New York' star Lynn Ban dies at 52 weeks after ski accident

A month earlier, Lynn Ban underwent emergency brain surgery for the brain bleed she had from the ski accident

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 22, 2025
Bling Empire: New York star Lynn Ban dies at 52 weeks after ski accident
'Bling Empire: New York' star Lynn Ban dies at 52 weeks after ski accident

Lynn Ban, a celebrity jewelry designer and star of Bling Empire: New York, has passed away at age 52 weeks after a ski accident.

The news of her sad demise was announced by her son Sebastian on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

“To my mums followers: My mum passed away on Monday,” he wrote on Instagram.

Sebastian went on to express, “I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her. Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person.”

Ban’s son also shared a carousel of heartwarming throwback photos of younger him with his mother and father along with few recent snaps of the two beaming with joy as they posed for the camera. 


"Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be. As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me 'I love you more than life itself' mum," Sebastian added.

A month earlier, Lynn Ban underwent emergency brain surgery for the brain bleed she had from the ski accident.

Rihanna 'in fear’ over A$AP Rocky’s potential long-term jail

Rihanna 'in fear’ over A$AP Rocky’s potential long-term jail
Forgotten cat takes three flights in 24 hours after shocking airplane mishap

Forgotten cat takes three flights in 24 hours after shocking airplane mishap
'Bling Empire: New York' star Lynn Ban dies at 52 weeks after ski accident

'Bling Empire: New York' star Lynn Ban dies at 52 weeks after ski accident
Demi Lovato speaks out to resolve controversy surrounding pronouns

Demi Lovato speaks out to resolve controversy surrounding pronouns
Rihanna 'in fear’ over A$AP Rocky’s potential long-term jail
Rihanna 'in fear’ over A$AP Rocky’s potential long-term jail
Demi Lovato speaks out to resolve controversy surrounding pronouns
Demi Lovato speaks out to resolve controversy surrounding pronouns
Jamie Foxx reveals Snoop Dogg once helped him scare off daughter's boyfriend
Jamie Foxx reveals Snoop Dogg once helped him scare off daughter's boyfriend
Billy Ray Cyrus reveals truth behind infamous Trump inauguration performance
Billy Ray Cyrus reveals truth behind infamous Trump inauguration performance
David Beckham gets candid about mom's reaction over big title
David Beckham gets candid about mom's reaction over big title
Jonas Brothers channel their inner Cockneys in hilarious backstage video
Jonas Brothers channel their inner Cockneys in hilarious backstage video
Sting makes shocking career decision on doctors’ advice amid health woes
Sting makes shocking career decision on doctors’ advice amid health woes
Dylan O'Brien receives exciting news ahead of next big appearance
Dylan O'Brien receives exciting news ahead of next big appearance
Khloé Kardashian makes huge confession about 'dating' life
Khloé Kardashian makes huge confession about 'dating' life
Chris Brown takes legal action against Warner Bros, demands $500 million
Chris Brown takes legal action against Warner Bros, demands $500 million
Hailey Bieber shares first post after Justin Bieber divorce drama
Hailey Bieber shares first post after Justin Bieber divorce drama
BLACKPINK Jennie drops exciting teaser of debut album 'Ruby', featuring top US artists
BLACKPINK Jennie drops exciting teaser of debut album 'Ruby', featuring top US artists