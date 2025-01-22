'Bling Empire: New York' star Lynn Ban dies at 52 weeks after ski accident

Lynn Ban, a celebrity jewelry designer and star of Bling Empire: New York, has passed away at age 52 weeks after a ski accident.
The news of her sad demise was announced by her son Sebastian on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.
“To my mums followers: My mum passed away on Monday,” he wrote on Instagram.
Sebastian went on to express, “I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her. Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person.”
Ban’s son also shared a carousel of heartwarming throwback photos of younger him with his mother and father along with few recent snaps of the two beaming with joy as they posed for the camera.
"Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be. As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me 'I love you more than life itself' mum," Sebastian added.
A month earlier, Lynn Ban underwent emergency brain surgery for the brain bleed she had from the ski accident.