Rihanna 'in fear’ over A$AP Rocky’s potential long-term jail

A$AP Rocky faces up to 24 years behind bars for opening fire on a former friend on the streets in Hollywood in 2021

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 22, 2025
Rihanna is reportedly overwhelmed with fear as her partner, A$AP Rocky, faces the possibility of an eight-year prison sentence due to felony assault charges.

As per the Radar.com, the Diamond singer is grappled with immense fear following her baby daddy A$AP Rocky, could soon be sent to prison as he goes on trial Tuesday on felony assault charges.

He may face up to 24 years behind bars for opening fire on a former friend on the streets in Hollywood in 2021.

The source shared with the outlet, "This has been hanging over them for all these years, but now the trial is here and it's showtime.”

"Publicly, Rihanna is putting on a brave front. But behind the scenes she is freaking out,” the tipster added.

According to reports, the mother of two has made plans to assist Rocky. She could reconsider, though, if he receives a lengthy term.

The source said, "She says she would stick by her man, that they're in love and that she's very much committed to him, but friends say having a felon for a lover wouldn't sit well with her when push comes to shove."

They added, “So much is riding on (the trial) as far as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's future goes. They have never really had the test of prison time, and there's no telling how he'll react if the judge rules against him."

To note, in 2021, A$AP Rocky is accused of shooting Terell Ephron with a semi-automatic gun close to a hotel in Hollywood, wounding his hand.

