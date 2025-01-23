Benedict Cumberbatch makes shocking revelation about 2004 abduction 

Benedict Cumberbatch started seeing life in a new light after he became a victim of robbery and abduction in his 20’s.
In an interview with Variety on Wednesday, the Doctor Strange actor, while sharing his traumatic experience, noted, "It gave me a sense of time, but not necessarily a good one."
Benedict disclosed how the horrific experience that took place in South Africa made him impatient and want to dive into dangerous situations.
The abduction happened when the 48-year-old was filming BBC’s To The Ends of the Earth in 2004, when he went on a driving trip with his pals.
After their vehicle’s tire blew out, they had to pull on the side of the road, where they were ambushed by six men, who shoved them in a car.
Those men eventually let the Sherlock actor and his peers out of the car, making them sit execution-style with their hands tied up.
After his release, Benedict went all out in the chase of adrenaline, he revealed, "The near-death stuff turbo-fueled all that. It made me go, 'Oh, right, yeah, I could die at any moment.'"
While sharing life after the abduction, he added, "I was throwing myself out of planes, taking all sorts of risks. But apart from my parents, I didn’t have any real dependants at that point."
While opening up on fatherhood, Benedict shared that having children has made him appreciate the time and life he has in a new way.
The Eric actor unveiled, "Now that’s changed, and that sobers you. I’ve looked over the edge; it’s made me comfortable with what lies beneath it. And I’ve accepted that that’s the end of all out stories."
Benedict Cumberbatch tied the knot with Sophie Hunter in 2015 and shares three sons with the former actress.