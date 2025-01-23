Trending

Scarlett Johansson shares touching childhood memory with twin brother Hunter

  • January 23, 2025
Scarlett Johansson has made a candid mention of her twin brother Hunter!

In a rare interview Today With Jenna & Friends, the star reminisced over her bond while revealing a memory from her trip to Montauk, Long Island.

The Black Widow star revealed, “A couple of years ago, we were in Montauk at one of those surf shop places, and there were two mini keychain surfboards. One said Scarlett, and then we found Hunter.”

“We looked at each other and it was like, ‘They see us,” she added with a laugh.

During the chat, the Marriage Story star also spoke about her close relationship with her sister Vanessa Johnson, ranging from their collaboration on an audio book adaptation Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland for Audible.

Unlike Scarlett, Hunter prefers to be away from the spotlight. In 2018, Hunter founded Solar Responders, a non-profit organisation that helps first responders with solar-powered solutions.

While Hunter focused on the ins and outs of philanthropy, Scarlett dominated the entertainment world.

He rare comments about the family offered fans a close glimpse into her personal life.

Although Scarlett Johansson is a global superstar, her bond with Hunter and her siblings remain strong.  

