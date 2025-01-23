Entertainment

Selena Gomez shares exciting video after Justin, Hailey Instagram drama

Selena Gomez ex Justin Bieber recently un-followed his wife Hailey, which sparked divorce rumours

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 23, 2025


Selena Gomez could be ready to dive right back in her music career as she teased fans with a vague video.

The Who Says singer turned to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to share a small clip, where she can be seen wearing a white tank top, with her headphones on.

Selena proceeded to point the camera on her computer screen, which she covered with a big red heart emoji, causing fans to speculate that a new album might be on its way.

The 32-year-old wore a playful expression on her face, which made netizens more curious about her upcoming move.

Selena was rumoured to leave music industry behind after the success of her film, Emilia Pérez, which made the news of fresh music more surprising for fans.

Previously, in an interview, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum shared that she "might be a little too old for the pop star life."

This comeback update from Selena comes after the Same Old Love crooner's famous ex Justin accidentally unfollowed his wife Hailey Bieber, sending internet into a frenzy.

However, the Love Yourself singer immediately set the record straight as he took to his Instagram account to explain that someone else went through his phone and removed Hailey from his followers.

Selena Gomez last single was Love On, which was released on February 2024, and since then fans have been begging for a new album.

