Shiloh Jolie-Pitt takes fashion risk with daring decision about appearance

Shiloh decided to remove Brad Pitt's last name from her moniker after her 18th birthday last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 23, 2025
Angelina Jolie's daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who has debuted many makeovers over the years, has once again made a bold decision about her appearance.

The teen was seen stepping out in Los Angeles to attend a dance class recently, wearing an oversized hoodie and baggy sweats, looking casual and carefree.

However, it was her lip stud that caught attention of everyone.

PHOTO: BACKGRID
PHOTO: BACKGRID

It wouldn't be Shiloh's first piercing as she got her ears pierced at the age of five, and has since added to her collection.

Shiloh's decision to have the facial piercing is likely to have been approved by her mother, Angelina Jolie, who encourages her six children to express themselves freely.

Not only Shiloh, her older sister, Zahara, is also a fan of piercings, who sports numerous earrings, a septum ring, and a nose stud.

Earlier to this, Angelina Jolie opened up about Shiloh’s passion for dance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I think some of them off camera, behind the scenes. But they really, really want to be - especially Shiloh - would like to be private. Just private. Not photographed. She most of all likes privacy,” she told the host.

Shiloh, who decided to remove Brad's last name from her moniker after her 18th birthday last year, now goes by Shiloh Jolie, rather than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

