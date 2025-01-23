Khloé Kardashian spills on her love life amid co-parenting with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian has given fans a rare glimpse into her co-parenting life with Tristan Thompson, discussing the challenges and triumphs of raising their child together.
The Kardashians starlet, who shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2, with NBA player, confessing she and Tristan “co-parent really well”, but she’s not finding a partner right now.
“I've chosen not to—because I genuinely don't want to—I'm not dating,” Khloé explained, adding, “My relationship with my kids just is everything to me.”
She added, “If I meet someone in two months, two years, and I fall in love—great. But I'm not actively on the dating scene searching for someone, and I'm so happy. I feel so fulfilled.”
The Good America founder shared the attribute, she’s looking into a partner, saying, “One that I would want to be around my children and around my family.”
She concluded, “Where I am in my life right now, I just really want to nurture this love and I just want to be as present as I can. I don't want any distractions in my life.”
To note, Khloé and Tristan welcomed their daughter True on April 12, 2018, but days before their split after cheating allegations.