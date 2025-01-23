New research unveils shocking risks for adults with ADHD

A new study has revealed shocking risk factors related to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
As per Bloomberg, adults with ADHD generally have a shorter life expectancy.
The study published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, based on the analysis of health records from over 300,000 people in Britain, revealed that men with ADHD have an average life expectancy that is 6.8 years shorter than the general population.
While, for women with ADHD, the difference is even greater at 8.6 years.
The researcher found people with ADHD face greater difficulties in school and work environments compared to others.
They also tend to experience poorer physical and mental health.
In addition to this, people with ADHD are more likely to deal with issues like involvement in the criminal justice system and homelessness.
Dr Philip Asherson, a professor of neurodevelopmental psychiatry at King’s College London who wasn’t involved in the study said, “Adults with ADHD are more likely to engage in unhealthy habits such as binge-eating or smoking, and risk-taking behaviour. There may also be biological links with autoimmune and other physical health disorders.”
About 3% of adults worldwide are estimated to have ADHD, but in Britain, many people with the condition are not diagnosed.
Researchers further highlight the need for improved medical care and treatment for people with ADHD.