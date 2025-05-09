Royal

King Felipe, Queen Letizia congratulate Pope Leo XIV on his election

Pope Leo XIV has been elected as the 267th pontiff on Thursday, May 8, following Pope Francis' death

  by Web Desk
  May 09, 2025
King Felipe and Queen Letizia have extended their warm congratulations to Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope in history, following his election as the 267th pontiff.

The Spanish Royal family took to their X account on Thursday, May 8, to wish the new pope and express admiration for his call for peace

"We congratulate Cardinal Prevost on his election as the new pontiff, Pope Leo XIV,” the Royal Household of Spain (translated to English).

They further appreciated pope's remarks from his first appearance on the Central Loggia of St. Peter's Basilica on May 8.

"His call for peace inspires us, encourages us, and reflects the deepest desires and feelings of the Spanish people," they added.

Pope Leo XIV’s first address

After his election as the late Pope Francis' successor in Saint Peter's Square, Pope Leo XIV gave his first address as pontiff, in which he emphasized the importance of peace.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, this was the first greeting of the risen Christ, the good shepherd who gave His life for the flock of God. I, too, would like this greeting of peace to enter your hearts, to reach your families and all people, wherever they are; and all the peoples, and all the earth: Peace be with you,” His Holiness said on Thursday.

Royal Connection to the Catholic Church

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain had previously attended the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square on April 26, following his passing on April 21. 

