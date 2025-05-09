'Fifty Shades' sequels director James Foley passes away at 71

James Foley, known for directing Fifty Shades sequel, has passed away at the age of 71.
His representative confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
James died "peacefully in his sleep" at Los Angeles home on Tuesday following a "years-long struggle" with brain cancer.
The late director helmed the Fifty Shade sequels including Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018) starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dorman as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey.
James made directorial debut with Reckless in 1984, which featured Aidan Quinn and Daryl Hannah. He also director hit movies including After Dark, My Sweet and Glengarry Glen Ross.
During his stellar career, the late director worked with renowned celebrities including Al Pacino, Ed Harris, Jonathan Pryce, Alan Arkin, Alec Baldwin and more.
Alec paid an emotional tribute tribute to James on social media, noting, "Foley was one of those directors who actually had something useful to say to actors. Yours truly included. Indeed he had Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play and a strong cast.”
He further added, "But Foley, along with cinematographer Juan Ruiz Anchía, editor Howard Smith, and the rest of the crew succeeded at bringing the play to the screen. Spectacularly. Re-examine his filmography now. Rest in Peace, Foley."
James Foley's cause of death revealed
James Foley passed away on May 6, after battling stage 4 brain cancer for almost a year, as confirmed by his representative.