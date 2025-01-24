Robert Pattinson reacts to 'Twilight' criticism amid marriage rumours 

Robert Pattinson has recently responded to criticism on his film Twilight amid speculations about Suki Waterhouse's marriage.
In an interview with GQ Spain, the father-of-one revealed that people are still trolling his horror film years after of its release.
Pattinson said, "I love that people keep telling me, Man, Twilight ruined the vampire genre, Are you still stuck on that s---? How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It’s crazy."
The 38-year-old American actor addressed the critics about his character as Edward Cullen in Twilight, saying, "The people who don’t like it are generally people who haven’t seen it."
"And they’re like all judgmental and stuff, and cynical people. But I think I am a judgmental and cynical person who would just mindlessly hate it without ever having seen anything," The Batman actor added.
The Remember Me star made these remarks after a few reports claimed that the actor has tied the knot with his fiancée and renowned actress, Suki Waterhouse.
According to People magazine, an insider revealed that the couple, who also share a 10-month-old daughter, exchanged marital vows in an intimate ceremony on New Year's Eve.
"Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse got married at NYE at the Caribbean resort I work at!!!, they were so cute and sweet, and their baby was there in a gorgeous little bridesmaid dress," the tipster added.
However, the duo, who began dating in 2018, have not confirmed the marriage rumours.
On the professional front, Robert Pattinson is currently filming for his upcoming film, The Drama, alongside popular actress Zendaya.
The movie is reportedly set to be released in July 2026.