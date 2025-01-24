Queen Camilla shares powerful message on rising hate speech

Queen Camilla delivered a poignant message addressing the alarming rise in hate speech.
The Royal Family social media account shared that the Queen of Consort, who is a Patron of the Anne Frank Trust, has marked Holocaust Memorial Day at a reception with survivors.
In a shared post, Queen Camilla can be seen attending the reception and also interacting with the survivors.
The video featured the Queen urging people to "unite in our commitment to take action, to speak up and to ensure that the words the words 'Never Forget' are the guiding light that charts a path towards a better, brighter and more tolerant future for us all.”
The post began with Anne Frank’s quotation, “What is done cannot be undone, but at least one can prevent it from happening again.”
It further added, “The Queen, as Patron of the Anne Frank Trust, has marked Holocaust Memorial Day at a reception with survivors and supporters of the charity.”
The post mention, “Her Majesty watched a moving presentation about challenging prejudice by young people from partner schools, before lighting a candle alongside survivors of genocide or hate crimes.”