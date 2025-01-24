Royal

Queen Camilla shares powerful message on rising hate speech

Queen Camilla has marked Holocaust Memorial Day at a reception with survivors

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 24, 2025


Queen Camilla delivered a poignant message addressing the alarming rise in hate speech.

The Royal Family social media account shared that the Queen of Consort, who is a Patron of the Anne Frank Trust, has marked Holocaust Memorial Day at a reception with survivors.

In a shared post, Queen Camilla can be seen attending the reception and also interacting with the survivors.


The video featured the Queen urging people to "unite in our commitment to take action, to speak up and to ensure that the words the words 'Never Forget' are the guiding light that charts a path towards a better, brighter and more tolerant future for us all.”

The post began with Anne Frank’s quotation, “What is done cannot be undone, but at least one can prevent it from happening again.”

It further added, “The Queen, as Patron of the Anne Frank Trust, has marked Holocaust Memorial Day at a reception with survivors and supporters of the charity.”

The post mention, “Her Majesty watched a moving presentation about challenging prejudice by young people from partner schools, before lighting a candle alongside survivors of genocide or hate crimes.”

Queen Camilla shares powerful message on rising hate speech

Queen Camilla shares powerful message on rising hate speech
Nashville school shooting: Shocking details unfolded amid investigation

Nashville school shooting: Shocking details unfolded amid investigation
Priyanka Chopra gives nod to 'Anuja' after Oscars 2025 nomination

Priyanka Chopra gives nod to 'Anuja' after Oscars 2025 nomination
Robert Pattinson reacts to 'Twilight' criticism amid marriage rumours

Robert Pattinson reacts to 'Twilight' criticism amid marriage rumours

King Charles’ responds to Prince Harry's ‘legal action against his government’
King Charles’ responds to Prince Harry's ‘legal action against his government’
Prince William breaks silence after Prince Harry's legal win in first outing
Prince William breaks silence after Prince Harry's legal win in first outing
Queen Letizia marks solo outing after attending key event with King Felipe
Queen Letizia marks solo outing after attending key event with King Felipe
Princess Kate shares secret struggle with cancer after heartfelt health update
Princess Kate shares secret struggle with cancer after heartfelt health update
Princess Diana's nieces hit back at 'crazy' party claims
Princess Diana's nieces hit back at 'crazy' party claims
Crown Prince, Princess of Norway enjoy skiing with Prince Sverre Magnus
Crown Prince, Princess of Norway enjoy skiing with Prince Sverre Magnus
Lady Kitty Spencer shares adorable insights into daughter Athena's bond with her aunts
Lady Kitty Spencer shares adorable insights into daughter Athena's bond with her aunts
Princess Kate expresses heartfelt desire to meet Harry, Meghan on US trip
Princess Kate expresses heartfelt desire to meet Harry, Meghan on US trip
Queen Camila attends key event after her emotional hospital visit
Queen Camila attends key event after her emotional hospital visit
Kate Middleton reaches out to Harry, Meghan on behalf of Prince William
Kate Middleton reaches out to Harry, Meghan on behalf of Prince William
David Beckham breaks silence on Royal family ties amid 'grudge' against Harry, Meghan
David Beckham breaks silence on Royal family ties amid 'grudge' against Harry, Meghan
Kate Middleton challenges senior Royal with shocking plan as future queen
Kate Middleton challenges senior Royal with shocking plan as future queen