Angelina Jolie's Oscar hopes 'harmed' by Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande

After losing out to Demi Moore for a Golden Globe, Angelina Jolie's highly anticipated film Maria has failed to impress the Academy as well.
Now, according to insiders, Jolie's intense preparation for the role of Maria Callas were not enough to secure her a spot among the Oscar nominees as her hopes have been dashed by the impressive singing performances of Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande.
The Academy has been wowed by Chalamet's show-stopping vocals in A Complete Unknown and Grande's mesmerizing performances in the Wicked.
“Angelina also was harmed by the fact that she didn’t do her own singing,” a high-level insider of Angelina told In Touch.
They continued, “There’s also the problem of comparisons to Timmy Chalamet in A Complete Unknown. He did his own signing in that movie and absolutely killed it, stunning even his biggest naysayers. Timothée is even going on SNL next week to sing in character as Bob Dylan, live.”
“Timmy’s success, plus the real singing done by the women of Wicked, completely overshadowed her,” the source added.
Timothée Chalamet' A Complete Unknown and Ariana Grande's Wicked have been nominated for Best Picture, among another music-led film, Emilia Pérez.