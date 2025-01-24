Morgan Wallen announces ‘I’m the Problem’ album release date, 2025 tour

Morgan Wallen has thrilled his fans with excited announcement!
Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, January 24, the Last Night hitmaker shared a delightful video as he teased the release of his upcoming album I’m the Problem’s title track and the booking for forthcoming tour of the same name.
Announcing the pre-sale of tour tickets, he wrote, “I’m The Problem Tour 2025 | Can’t wait for this one. Sign up for pre-sale now through Tuesday at MorganWallen.com.”
While revealing the release date of the title song, Wallen penned, “This tour is named after my new album that I am still working on – I’m The Problem. Excited to tell y’all more about it soon, but the title track will be out next Friday 1/31.”
He also shared the I’m the Problem North American tour dates via his Instagram Story, revealing that the concerts will kick off on June 20, 2025 in Houston, Texas, and are set to conclude on September 13, 2025 in Edmonton, Alberta.
“We made so many lifelong memories on the ‘One Night at a Time’ world tour, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am for my fans and the way they showed up each night,” stated the singer in a statement.
He added, “As I’ve been working on new music, it has inspired me to get back on the road and share these new songs with each of you on the ‘I’m the Problem’ tour. See y’all there.”
I’m the Problem is Morgan Wallen’s fourth studio album.