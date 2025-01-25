Entertainment

A$AP Rocky's lawyer dubs rapper's accuser 'fraud' amid gun assault trial

The next case proceeding for the gun-assault trial will held next week on Tuesday in Los Angeles court

Globally known singer Rihanna's boyfriend, A$AP Rocky's, gun assault court trial began in Los Angeles.

According to People magazine, the 36-year-old rapper was accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his pal and fellow artist A$AP Relli back in 2021.

Now, Rocky and his legal team have decided to finalise the legal matters after three years.

On Friday, January 24, the 36-year-old rap icon's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, opened his defensive statements by claiming that the firearm involved in the incident was nothing more than a 'prop gun.'

The 58-year-old American attorney played the footage at the beginning of the court proceeding, in which the father-of-two was seen holding a gun.

However, the lawyer said it was just a replica firearm and it was harmless.

Tacopina also dubbed Relli's accusations as 'fraud and fabricated' and said the rapper filed the lawsuit just to extract money from his client.

"It looks and sounds like a real gun, For Relli, it was never about justice it’s about a man seeking a profit from a fabricated narrative, Rocky has nothing to hide here," the celebrity lawyer added.

The plaintiff of the lawsuit, Relli, was not present at Friday's legal trial.

However, Judge Mark S. Arnold granted the Rocky's request and ordered them to submit the evidence of their verbal statement in the next court hearing, which is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28th, 2025. 

A$AP Rocky's girlfriend, Rihanna, was also absent in the latest proceeding. 

The couple, who began dating each other in 2019, was last seen together on the red carpet at the UK Fashion Awards on December 2, 2024.

As of now, the Fenty Beauty founder has not commented on the ongoing legal matter of her partner. 

