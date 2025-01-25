Royal

Queen Sofia attends grand celebration after receiving big honour from King Felipe

King Felipe VI of Spain awarded his mother, Queen Sofia, the prestigious Order of the Golden Fleece earlier

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 25, 2025
Queen Sofia attends grand celebration after receiving big honour from King Felipe
Queen Sofia attends grand celebration after receiving big honour from King Felipe

Queen Sofia attended the 150th anniversary celebration of the Palais Garnier, the iconic home of the Paris Opera.

The Royal Palace of El Pardo shared an update on their social media account, posting the glimpse of King Felipe’s mother.

In a shared post it is mentioned “Queen Sofia attends the gala commemorating the 150th anniversary of the opening of the Palais Garnier, the historic home of the Paris Opera that was designed by architect Charles Garnier in 1875.”

Notably, the Queen will mark her appearance at this temple of the arts, music and dance after 150 years until Alfonso XII attended its inauguration, held in January 1875, shortly after he restored the Monarchy.


During the event, Queen Sofia will represent Spain at the exceptional gala, which will be inspired by the programme of the 1875 opening.

They will bring together all the artists of the Paris National Opera including the students from the Ballet School, as well as guest artists.

To note, this celebration came after King Felipe VI of Spain awarded his mother, Queen Sofia, the prestigious Order of the Golden Fleece.

She garnered the honour for her decades-long dedication to Spain and the Crown.

Katy Perry slammed for hugging J-Hope after poking fun at BTS Army: ‘Faking for fame’

Katy Perry slammed for hugging J-Hope after poking fun at BTS Army: ‘Faking for fame’
Archbishop Anastasios, leader of Albanian Orthodox church, dies at 95

Archbishop Anastasios, leader of Albanian Orthodox church, dies at 95
Tabu drops lovely selfie with her 'Bhoot Bangla' team

Tabu drops lovely selfie with her 'Bhoot Bangla' team

King Charles shares special wish after Princess Anne’s concussion statement

King Charles shares special wish after Princess Anne’s concussion statement
Prince Harry’s US visa at risk as Donald Trump urged to reveal immigration files
Prince Harry’s US visa at risk as Donald Trump urged to reveal immigration files
Queen Camilla makes huge vow ahead of Auschwitz liberation anniversary
Queen Camilla makes huge vow ahead of Auschwitz liberation anniversary
King Charles shares special wish after Princess Anne’s concussion statement
King Charles shares special wish after Princess Anne’s concussion statement
Princess Charlene breaks cover with bold look amid divorce rumours
Princess Charlene breaks cover with bold look amid divorce rumours
King Charles reacts to Princess Anne's shocking health update
King Charles reacts to Princess Anne's shocking health update
Duchess Sophie daughter Lady Louise avoids royal role for one major issue
Duchess Sophie daughter Lady Louise avoids royal role for one major issue
King Charles welcomes St Kitts and Nevis PM to Sandringham Estate
King Charles welcomes St Kitts and Nevis PM to Sandringham Estate
Princess Anne reveals retirement plans after brutal demand to King Charles
Princess Anne reveals retirement plans after brutal demand to King Charles
Prince William reveals hilarious prank George, Charlotte, Louis love to play on him
Prince William reveals hilarious prank George, Charlotte, Louis love to play on him
Sarah Ferguson shares thrilling statement after attending key event
Sarah Ferguson shares thrilling statement after attending key event
Prince Nikolaos of Greece to tie knot with Chrysí Vardinogianni's on THIS date
Prince Nikolaos of Greece to tie knot with Chrysí Vardinogianni's on THIS date
Princess Anne breaks silence on mysterious 2024 concussion
Princess Anne breaks silence on mysterious 2024 concussion