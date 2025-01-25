Queen Sofia attends grand celebration after receiving big honour from King Felipe

Queen Sofia attended the 150th anniversary celebration of the Palais Garnier, the iconic home of the Paris Opera.
The Royal Palace of El Pardo shared an update on their social media account, posting the glimpse of King Felipe’s mother.
In a shared post it is mentioned “Queen Sofia attends the gala commemorating the 150th anniversary of the opening of the Palais Garnier, the historic home of the Paris Opera that was designed by architect Charles Garnier in 1875.”
Notably, the Queen will mark her appearance at this temple of the arts, music and dance after 150 years until Alfonso XII attended its inauguration, held in January 1875, shortly after he restored the Monarchy.
During the event, Queen Sofia will represent Spain at the exceptional gala, which will be inspired by the programme of the 1875 opening.
They will bring together all the artists of the Paris National Opera including the students from the Ballet School, as well as guest artists.
To note, this celebration came after King Felipe VI of Spain awarded his mother, Queen Sofia, the prestigious Order of the Golden Fleece.
She garnered the honour for her decades-long dedication to Spain and the Crown.