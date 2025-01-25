World

Turkey apartment building tragedy claims life of young woman

Turkey has a history of structural failure due to negligence and ignorance of safety regulations

  January 25, 2025
An apartment building collapsed in central Turkey, claiming the life of a young woman stuck in the building.

As per Associated Press, rescuers at the scene discovered the body of a 23-year-old woman while trying to reach two people stuck under the collapsed building rubble in Konya.

The structural failure happened on Friday evening, January 24, 2025, after authorities put focus on building safety following the deaths of 78 people in a fire that ripped through a 12-story hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday.

According to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, 79 people were registered as residents in the four-story apartment block in Konya, which is around 260 km south of the capital, Ankara.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown, but the minister pledged during the media talk, "If there is a fault, negligence, or anything else, we will learn it together."

State media shared that four people were being questioned as part of the investigations.

Moreover, this tragedy hit the nation at the time when the second anniversary of the earthquake that struck southern Turkey, killing 59,000 people, is nearing.

The astonishing number of deaths was reported due to building safety regulations being ignored.

Notably, in 2004, a 12-story apartment building collapsed in Konya, claiming the lives of 92 people and injuring 30 others.

Investigation revealed structural defects and negligence were the main reasons behind the collapse.

