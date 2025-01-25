Entertainment

Taylor Swift's mom wins over Brooke Shields' heart with 'kind' gesture

Shields and her daughters attended Taylor Swift's Eras tour show at the Rogers Centre in Canada last year

  January 25, 2025
Brooke Shields is heaping praises on Taylor Swift's mom, Andrea Swift, for her kind gesture during Taylor's Eras Tour concert.

During her appearance at the Call It What It Is podcast, Shields opened up about Andrea's kindness towards her daughter.

The Endless Love actress, who attended the Eras tour with her two daughters, Rowan and Grier, revealed that Andrea gave her daughter a bracelet off her wrist.

"She was so kind to my daughter, she gave her a bracelet off her wrist," she shared.

The Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old star went on to share,"I had the best time in my life dancing with her mother."

For Swifties, the bracelet was a symbol of the tradition of trading friendship bracelets with one another.

Shields and her daughters saw Taylor perform during one of her stops at the Rogers Centre in Canada in November 2024.

After attending concert, Shields documented her time at the show on Instagram, sharing snapshots of her daughters having fun. One even showed her hugging Andrea.

"My reaction for the whole show. In awe of @taylorswift! Swipe to see my friendship bracelet collection from all of the nice 'swifties' I met!!” The Mother of the Bride star wrote in the caption.

Brooke Shields shares her two daughters with husband Chris Henchy.

