Jennifer Lopez offers glimpses of upcoming film ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Jennifer Lopez is teasing fans with rare peeks into her upcoming film Kiss of the Spider Woman!
Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, January 25, the Unstoppable starlet shared a two-slide post in which she shared “lil sneak peek” of her forthcoming musical drama film.
“Lil sneak peek. Kiss Of The Spider Woman,” captioned the actress along with kiss mark, spider, and cobweb emojis.
In the first photo, JLo looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white coat with bare legs. She complemented her look with a matching hat while her bold eyes and lips added more glamour to the overall look.
With a cigarette in her right hand, the Marry Me starlet glared into a high-tech camera.
Meanwhile, the second photo offered a more intense and horrifying peek as Lopez was seen wearing long nails, placing her hand on Tonatiuh’s face.
On the post, a fan gushed, “You broke all records with an unstoppable film! Let's move on to new victories.”
Another commented, “Wooooooooooooooow. yess finally cant wait omg.”
A third expressed, “I'm shaking! This is going to be brilliant.”
Kiss of the Spider Woman, which is penned and directed by Argentine-Brazilian film director Héctor Babenco, features Jennifer Lopez, Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, and Tony Dovolani.
The film is set to premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 26.