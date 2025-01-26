Miley Cyrus brother Braison responds toTrace's concerns over dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus' brother Braison Cyrus has broken his silence, responding after his older brother Trace Cyrus publicly shared concerns about their father, Billy Ray Cyrus.
While conversing with PEOPLE, Braison opened up about the first time after Trace Cyrus shared an open letter of concern addressed to their dad Billy Ray Cyrus following his inauguration performance.
The 30-year-old music producer told the outlet that he has no hard feelings toward either his dad or siblings amid the Cyrus family's strained relationship..
"I don't have any bad feelings toward anyone in my family," Braison said.
To note, the remarks came after Trace, whom Billy Ray, 63, adopted in 1993 after marrying his now-ex-wife Tish Cyrus, posted the letter on January 22 to his dad on Instagram
In a letter he shared that his siblings "barely recognize" the country music singer and were worried about him.
Prior to this, the source shared that Cyrus' family did not hold hard feelings against each other.
“They got through the drama of 2024, and it's a new year,” the insider said.
The source continued, “Miley and Noah and Braison and Tish, they don't want to be this Cyrus family feud. This is not enjoyable for them.”
Billy Ray, is a father of a son Trace, 35, and Braison, 30, and daughters Brandi, 37, Miley, 31, and Noah, 25, whom he shares with Tish, 57.