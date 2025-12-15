Rob Reiner’s family breaks silence after son named suspect in his murder

Rob Reiner's family released a statement expressing their heartbreak and shock after his son, Nick Reiner, was named as the main suspect in the murder of the director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.
On Sunday, December 14, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) was called to a home to provide medical aid. Reports have confirmed the victims were Rob and Michele.
Rob’s family addressed the tragic news in an emotional statement to Variety.
The message read, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”
As per PEOPLE, police revealed Nick, 32, is still alive and is currently getting interrogated in the murder case.
During Sunday night conference regarding the murder, a Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told press, “We have not identified a suspect at this time. No one has been detained.”
Meanwhile, the mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass mourned Rob Reiner’s tragic death in an official statement.
She called it “a devastating loss for our city and our country. The investigation is ongoing. I’m holding all who loved Rob and Michele in my heart.”
Rob Reiner is a renowned American director, producer, and actor known for his iconic films.
He was born on March 6, 1947, in New York City. His career spans over four decades, leaving an indelible mark on Hollywood.
Rob's hit films include This Is Spinal Tap, to Stand by Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally... (1989), Misery (1990) and A Few Good Men (1992).