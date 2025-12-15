Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Entertainment

Rob Reiner’s family breaks silence after son named suspect in his murder

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner allegedly murdered by their son Nick Reiner

  • By Hafsa Noor
Rob Reiner’s family breaks silence after son named suspect in his murder
Rob Reiner’s family breaks silence after son named suspect in his murder

Rob Reiner's family released a statement expressing their heartbreak and shock after his son, Nick Reiner, was named as the main suspect in the murder of the director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

On Sunday, December 14, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) was called to a home to provide medical aid. Reports have confirmed the victims were Rob and Michele.

Rob’s family addressed the tragic news in an emotional statement to Variety.

The message read, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

As per PEOPLE, police revealed Nick, 32, is still alive and is currently getting interrogated in the murder case.

During Sunday night conference regarding the murder, a Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told press, “We have not identified a suspect at this time. No one has been detained.”

Meanwhile, the mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass mourned Rob Reiner’s tragic death in an official statement.

She called it “a devastating loss for our city and our country. The investigation is ongoing. I’m holding all who loved Rob and Michele in my heart.”

Rob Reiner is a renowned American director, producer, and actor known for his iconic films. 

He was born on March 6, 1947, in New York City. His career spans over four decades, leaving an indelible mark on Hollywood.

 Rob's hit films include This Is Spinal Tap, to Stand by Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally... (1989), Misery (1990) and A Few Good Men (1992).

Taylor Swift faces major disappointment from Travis Kelce after 36th birthday

Taylor Swift faces major disappointment from Travis Kelce after 36th birthday
Kourtney Kardashian reunites with ex Scott Disick to celebrate kids birthday

Kourtney Kardashian reunites with ex Scott Disick to celebrate kids birthday
Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in gruesome condition at LA home

Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in gruesome condition at LA home
Nick Jonas announces exciting project with his 'everything' Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas announces exciting project with his 'everything' Priyanka Chopra
Zara McDermott shares snap with Louis Tomlinson after her ex confirms new romance

Zara McDermott shares snap with Louis Tomlinson after her ex confirms new romance
Zayn Malik hits major career milestone after alleged clash with ex-bandmate

Zayn Malik hits major career milestone after alleged clash with ex-bandmate

Tom Brady, Jelly Roll honour John Cena on his retirement from WWE

Tom Brady, Jelly Roll honour John Cena on his retirement from WWE
Kris Jenner marks her beloved grandsons' birthday with heartfelt tribute

Kris Jenner marks her beloved grandsons' birthday with heartfelt tribute
Kylie Jenner shares 'personal' update after Timothée Chalamet's confession

Kylie Jenner shares 'personal' update after Timothée Chalamet's confession
'Coronation Street' star Justin Moorhouse mourns tragic loss of his son

'Coronation Street' star Justin Moorhouse mourns tragic loss of his son
Ed Sheeran reveals personal inspiration behind new F1 song 'Drive'

Ed Sheeran reveals personal inspiration behind new F1 song 'Drive'
Taylor Swift’s net worth reaches $1.6bn as she breaks another world record

Taylor Swift’s net worth reaches $1.6bn as she breaks another world record

Latest News

Brown University shooting: Police release ‘person of interest’ from custody

Brown University shooting: Police release ‘person of interest’ from custody
Kourtney Kardashian reunites with ex Scott Disick to celebrate kids birthday

Kourtney Kardashian reunites with ex Scott Disick to celebrate kids birthday
Bondi Beach attack: Police reveal gunmen's identities as father and son

Bondi Beach attack: Police reveal gunmen's identities as father and son