Kylie Jenner beau Timothée Chalamet makes major confession in ‘SNL’

Kylie Jenner boyfriend Timothée Chalamet made a shocking confession about award shows during a recent appearance in Saturday Night Live.
The Dune star kicked off the January 25 episode of Saturday Night Live by joking about himself.
“It’s an enormous honor going to these awards shows. It’s such a great experience, but I just keep losing and each time it gets harder to pretend it doesn’t sting,” he said.
“Just another lonely night with my Dune popcorn bucket,” Timothée added before using this opportunity to “read the acceptance speech I’ve carried in my pocket for four years.”
Kylie previously attended the Golden Globes Awards 2025 with her boyfriend but she did not walk the red carpet with him.
Timothée, 29, made history by scoring his second Best Actor nomination at the 2025 Oscars for his performance in A Complete Unknown.
During the monologue, he joked, “That’s a distinction I share with the great Gary Busey.”
Moreover, he also teased performances of Bob Dylan songs to promote his performance in A Complete Unknown.