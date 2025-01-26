Sports

Madison Keys' husband, Bjorn pens note for wife on maiden Grand Slam title

Madison Keys outclassed Aryana Sabalenka to win her first-ever Australian Open title

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 26, 2025
Madison Keys husband, Bjorn pens note for wife on maiden Grand Slam title
Madison Keys' husband, Bjorn pens note for wife on maiden Grand Slam title

Australian Open 2025 champion Madison Keys’ receives a heartfelt tribute from husband Bjorn Fratangelo after winning her first-ever Grand Slam title.

According to Sportskeeda, after an impressive performance in the finals, the 29-year-old claimed a shocking 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 victory over the two-time defending champion Aryan Sabalenka.

After the historic victory, the American tennis player, with tears in her eyes, rushed to hug her husband, who was performing the double duties of her coach and a pillar of support.

Keys praised her husband during the post-match presentation for his support. Later Fratangelo also took to his Instagram to pen an emotional post for his wife on her well-deserved victory after eight years of struggles.

He wrote, “For 8 years, I have watched you wonder if and when your time would come. Sometimes, you thought it never would. I never cared about any of that because to me you’re so much more than what you do with a racquet. Through your lowest of lows and all the highs, you stuck with it and finally get what you truly deserve.”


“Everyone around you loves you so much, and a grand slam is not needed for that. It’s been amazing to see you evolve over the last 18 months, and no one can ever take this away from you. To everyone who supported Madi… thank you. And to the best team, @theathleteconnection @lang_r48 thank you so so much. You both have made this so special,” he further added.

Keys took no time to react to the heartwarming post from her husband and show her love as she commented, “I love you,” with a red heart emoji under his post.

