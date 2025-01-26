Royal

Princess Margaret's grandson breaks cover amid engagement rumors

Samuel Chatto and Eleanor Ekserdjian ignited engagement rumors after Christmas appearance

  • January 26, 2025
Princess Margaret's grandson breaks cover amid engagement rumors
Princess Margaret’s grandson breaks cover amid engagement rumors

Princess Margaret's grandson Samuel Chatto made a rare public appearance at the Ram Gallery in Norway, amid engagement rumours.

The young royal showcased his latest ceramic works at the Ram Gallery in Norway as he shared glimpses of his exhibition opening on Instagram.

In a shared post Samuel Chatto was photographed alongside his work.

According to the Ram Gallery, Chatto will attend the Ceramic Brussels event for "an informal conversation on his works."

Notably, the young royal is more actively making public appearances along with his girlfriend Eleanor Ekserdjian.

The royal couple ignited romance rumours after they attended church in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Chatto and Ekserdjian spotted at the church service alongside other senior royals, including King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied by their three children, were also present a the Christmas walk.

To note, Eleanor was just the second royal girlfriend ever asked to attend the Sandringham celebrations, therefore her attendance marked a historic event.

Meghan Markle, who went in 2017 soon after declaring her engagement to Prince Harry, is the only other example.

Eleanor also joined Sam at Tatler's Little Black Book Party in 2022 and has been spotted accompanying the Chattos at National Gallery events.

