Michael Jackson's anticipated biopic 'Michael' hits with legal troubles  

Legendary pop icon Michael Jackson's upcoming biopic film, Michael's release date delayed six months.
The hotly anticipated movie, which was initially set to be released on April 28, 2025, will now hit the theatres on October 3, 2025.
According to Mail Online, the film's creators have pushed the release date for showcasing a few scenes regarding Jackson's accuser, Jordon Chandler, who sued him for sexually abusing him.
Back in 1993, Chandler won a $23 million settlement after his father, Evan Chandler, launched a bombshell lawsuit against the late singer.
At that time, the accuser's father claimed that the Smooth Criminal hitmaker harassed him when his child was only 13-years-old.
As reported by an American journalist, Matthew Belloni, the film's storyline and conclusion will be rewritten and reshot to remove the scenes of Chandler from the film.
However, the film is currently reshooting the climax scenes.
In the forthcoming film, late musician's nephew Jaafar Jackson will be seen portraying his uncle's role alongside actress Kat Graham, Juliano Valdi, Laura Harrier, and Teresa Palmer.
Michael is directed by popular American filmmaker Antoine Fuqua and was produced by Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain.