Saif Ali Khan steps out of his home first time after knife attack 

  • January 26, 2025
Kareena Kapoor is taking care of husband Saif Ali Khan post harrowing stabbing incident. 

In a video shared by a paparazzi on Sunday morning, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor stepped out of his Bandra residence accompanied by heavy security 

The Crew actress sported a grey sweatshirt and cap as she walked ahead of Saif while the latter exuded charm in a simple attire. 

Both got into their swanky vehicle and moved out. A second car also followed them out of the gates of their residence. 

On seeing Saif safe and well, netizens slammed the comments section with gratitude while others simply called it a 'publicity stunt.' 


Saif, who was stabbed during an alleged burglary attempt at his Bandra residence, was discharged on Tuesday afternoon after spending five days in the Lilavati hospital. 

The doctors at the medical facility claimed the actor was leaking spinal fluid when he arrived and underwent a five-hour surgery and was shifted to ICU. 

A piece of knife was also taken out of the star's body, sending shockwaves. 

In the wake of the incident, Kareena requested privacy, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded."

 She wrote, "As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage." 

Many Bollywood bigwigs have come forward to address Saif's stabbing case, stressing on the importance of security. 

On the personal front, Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor back in 2012.

