Kate Middleton plans ‘meeting’ with Prince Harry in US to mend rift with Prince William

Kate Middleton is reportedly considering a private meeting with Prince Harry in the United States, in a bid to repair the strained relationship between him and his brother, Prince William.
According to sources, the Princess of Wales takes US trip as a golden chance to initiate talks between the estranged siblings.
“Kate sees it as a rare chance to meet up with Harry and feels like it would be a great step towards making peace,” a source told Closer.
As per reports, Princess Kate has been advocating for a reconciliation between William and Harry since they kept their distance at their uncle's funeral in August.
"One of Kate's top goals for 2025 is to find a way to mend fences between William and Harry so that is front and center on her mind whenever there's talk about going to America,” the insider added.
This development comes as Kate and Prince William are planning more frequent visits to the US, despite rumors of a rivalry with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
"Hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so we'll have some more trips maybe lined up," he said.
The tensions between Prince Harry and Prince William have been well-documented in recent years
The rift between estranged brother escalated after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they made shocking claims about palace.
Further strain was added to the relationship when Prince Harry released his memoir, Spare, in 2023.