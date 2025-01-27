Aiman Khan heads out for fun-filled resort trip with family

Aiman Khan’s weekend was filled with fun and adventure!
Turning to her official Instagram space on Sunday, Khan dropped a clip from the Khoj resort Allana, located in Karachi's Hub area.
The clip encapsulated the family relishing the peace while basking in the crisp winter sun.
Khan, who was spotted enjoying precious moments, was also accompanied by her twin sister on the much-needed trip, exuding major sibling goals.
Khoj resorts known for it's amazing view and serenity gave the actor's family an unforgettable welcome with their epic buffet service.
Amal and Miraal, the Baandi star’s beloved daughters, also played in the sand, posed by the tranquil sea and made memories.
“Still not over this place left my heart at the resort, made so many memories can’t wait to go back again,” the caption of her post read.
Soon after the footage did rounds, Khan's ardent fans showered love on the sweet family in the comments section of her post.
One user wrote, “Sunshine girl.”
Another user penned, “Amazing.”
“Extremely pleasant family trip,” a third user expressed.
“Beautiful place Karachi city,” a fourth person noted.
For the unversed, Aiman Khan, who married her fellow actor Muneeb Butt, is not only an actress but a doting mother as well.