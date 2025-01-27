Jeju Air crash probe uncovers bird feathers, blood in plane's engines

World

South Korean authorities submit preliminary accident report to UN aviation agency

  • by Web Desk
  • January 27, 2025
Jeju Air Flight 2216's deadliest crash investigation has revealed the presence of bird feathers and blood in the plane engines.

According to SCMP, the South Korean officials said on Monday, January 27, 2025, that the authorities had submitted the preliminary investigation reports of the deadliest aviation incident in the country to the UN aviation agency, the United States, France, and Thailand.

As per the officials, the accident report focused on the role of “bird strike,” analysis of the engines, and the “localiser” landing guidance structure, adding, “These all-out investigation activities aim to determine the accurate cause of the accident.”

Jeju Air crash preliminary accident report revealed, “Both engines were examined, and feathers and bird blood stains were found on each. After the crash into the embankment, fire and a partial explosion occurred. Both engines were buried in the embankment’s soil mound, and the fore fuselage scattered up to 30-200 meters from the embankment.”

Moreover, the United Nations agency, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), has ruled that the preliminary investigation report of the plane crashes must be complete within 30 days, while the final report is required to be made public within 12 months.

For the unversed, a Boeing 737-800 flying from Thailand to Muan in South Korea carrying 181 passengers and crew members made an emergency belly landing and crashed into the localiser structure, killing 179 people on December 29, 2025.

