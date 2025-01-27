Justin Baldoni gets sister's support amid Blake Lively legal controversy  

Justin Baldoni's younger sister, Sara Baldoni, paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to her brother amid his messy legal battle with actress Blake Lively.
The Clouds star, who turned 41 on Friday, January 24, was honoured by his little sibling on Instagram.
Sara shared a heartwarming picture of herself and Justin, showcasing warmth and affection by gently hugging each other.
In her post, she also penned an emotional note for the father-of-two that reads, "Happy birthday JB, I love you and I celebrate you - the man you are, the love you embody, the strength of your connection to God."
"The essence of your being, your dedication to truth, to service and to love - today and all days. I am so proud to call you my big brother and annoyingly squeeze the hell out of you until the end of time," Sara concluded her post.
Justin's sister was seen showcasing her unwavering support to her eldest brother since he has been accused of sexual harassment by his It Ends with Us co-star during their romance-drama film.
Earlier this month, Sara reshared Variety's bombshell article detailing the 41-year-old actor-director's $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times.
In the case, he demanded a million dollars as a fine from Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for tarnishing his reputation publicly.
It is significant to mention, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been involved in a messy legal battle since December 2024.