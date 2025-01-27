Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray expresses concerns over ongoing family feud  

Billy Ray Cyrus has reportedly desired to get one last chance to mend the broken relationship between him and his daughter, Miley Cyrus amid a family feud.
According to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine, an insider has disclosed that the 63-year-old musician is desperately hoping to repair the shattered relationship between his daughter and him.
The tipster stated, "It’s pretty heartbreaking for Billy Ray because Miley has totally cut him off and has even been talking about what a great year she had in 2024, as though this feud with her dad didn’t even upset her."
"He’s completely depressed over the situation and worried that if he can’t break through to her soon, they might end up estranged forever," the source added.
The insider additionally revealed that Billy often called her and even sent his singer-daughter messages, which she completely ignored, due to his mental condition.
"She won’t pick up his calls but he keeps trying. He’s also begged [her siblings] Noah and Braison to work on her on his behalf," the tipster spilt the beans to the outlet.
These revelations came after Miley's elder brother, Trace Cyrus, claimed that Billy Ray had threatened him after his disastrous musical performance at Donald Trump’s post-inauguration ceremony.
Taking to Instagram, Trace issued a statement on Saturday, January 25th, in which he accused the country music star of harassment and said he threatened him to take legal action against him for publicly exposing his mental health.
However, Miley Cyrus has not commented on the ongoing family feud.