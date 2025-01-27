Royal

Prince Andrew plays ‘video games’ at Royal Lodge amid King Charles feud

Duke of York's new hobbies reveales as King Charles’ reason to evict him from Royal Lodge comes to light

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025


Prince Andrew has found new leisure hobbies to spend his time at Royal Lodge, where he lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

Despite King Charles' efforts to persuade him to leave, the Duke of York hold on to the luxurious estate, indulging in two unusual hobbies- playing video games and watching planes take off and land.

"Andrew is a bit of a recluse now, apparently he spends a great deal of his time either playing video games or most lately watching aircraft take off and land,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond revealed in a new documentary, The Battle for Royal Lodge: Andrew vs Charles, aired on Channel Five over the weekend.

The documentary further revealed that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's father projects flight apps onto the wall and watches different planes travelling across the globe.

“In good times that's a place where [the royals] can grow up away from the public's gaze as a happy family, but in bad times that privacy has meant that Royal Lodge is where some of the royal family's unpopular members have hidden themselves from public criticism,” author Gareth Russell added.

The surprising revelation about Duke’s new hobbies emerges as King Charles’ real reason to evict him from Royal Lodge has come to light.

"The reason given by those close to the King is that he doesn't think it's appropriate for a disgraced member of the royal family to live in such luxury,” royal correspondent Emily Andrews said in the documentary.

To note, Prince Andrew moved into the royal lodge in 2004.

Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt birthday message for partner Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt birthday message for partner Georgina
Prince William, Princess Kate host Jordan’s Crown Prince for royal engagement

Prince William, Princess Kate host Jordan’s Crown Prince for royal engagement
Prince Andrew plays ‘video games’ at Royal Lodge amid King Charles feud

Prince Andrew plays ‘video games’ at Royal Lodge amid King Charles feud
Princess Kate joins Prince William for key event amid King Charles absence

Princess Kate joins Prince William for key event amid King Charles absence
Prince William, Princess Kate host Jordan’s Crown Prince for royal engagement
Prince William, Princess Kate host Jordan’s Crown Prince for royal engagement
Princess Kate joins Prince William for key event amid King Charles absence
Princess Kate joins Prince William for key event amid King Charles absence
King Charles makes significant announcement amid Poland visit
King Charles makes significant announcement amid Poland visit
King Charles' hidden reason to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge EXPOSED
King Charles' hidden reason to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge EXPOSED
Princess Beatrice receives delightful news after Prince Andrew's appearance
Princess Beatrice receives delightful news after Prince Andrew's appearance
King Charles delivers ‘somber’ speech on 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation
King Charles delivers ‘somber’ speech on 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation
Princess Eugenie makes first appearance month after snubbing King Charles
Princess Eugenie makes first appearance month after snubbing King Charles
King Harald, Queen Sonja’s nine-year love story to star in Amazon Prime drama
King Harald, Queen Sonja’s nine-year love story to star in Amazon Prime drama
Prince Andrew takes key step for Sarah, Beatrice & Eugenie amid 'isolation'
Prince Andrew takes key step for Sarah, Beatrice & Eugenie amid 'isolation'
Princess Mette-Marit attends first public event after son returns from rehab
Princess Mette-Marit attends first public event after son returns from rehab
King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry's UK return plan
King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry's UK return plan
Prince Harry plans U.K family trip after Princess Kate big announcement
Prince Harry plans U.K family trip after Princess Kate big announcement