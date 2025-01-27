Prince Andrew plays ‘video games’ at Royal Lodge amid King Charles feud

Prince Andrew has found new leisure hobbies to spend his time at Royal Lodge, where he lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Despite King Charles' efforts to persuade him to leave, the Duke of York hold on to the luxurious estate, indulging in two unusual hobbies- playing video games and watching planes take off and land.
"Andrew is a bit of a recluse now, apparently he spends a great deal of his time either playing video games or most lately watching aircraft take off and land,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond revealed in a new documentary, The Battle for Royal Lodge: Andrew vs Charles, aired on Channel Five over the weekend.
The documentary further revealed that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's father projects flight apps onto the wall and watches different planes travelling across the globe.
“In good times that's a place where [the royals] can grow up away from the public's gaze as a happy family, but in bad times that privacy has meant that Royal Lodge is where some of the royal family's unpopular members have hidden themselves from public criticism,” author Gareth Russell added.
The surprising revelation about Duke’s new hobbies emerges as King Charles’ real reason to evict him from Royal Lodge has come to light.
"The reason given by those close to the King is that he doesn't think it's appropriate for a disgraced member of the royal family to live in such luxury,” royal correspondent Emily Andrews said in the documentary.
To note, Prince Andrew moved into the royal lodge in 2004.