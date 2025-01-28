Prince William, Princess Kate break silence after Charles' bombshell speech

Prince William and Kate Middleton had issued a special announcement after King Charles’ bombshell speech.
On January 27, the Prince and Princess of Wales met 50 Holocaust survivors at the Guildhall's Great Hall along with prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.
Charles, 76, also made history by becoming the first British head of state to visit Auschwitz. He marked the 80th anniversary in Poland on Holocaust Memorial Day and delivered a touching speech.
After the monarch’s visit, Kate and William marked the Holocaust Memorial Day service with a special message, “A solemn moment of remembrance and hope for the future at today’s Holocaust Memorial Day service. Honoured to take part in this important event to commemorate the lives lost in the Holocaust and other genocides.”
In another post, the royal couple wrote, “So wonderful to see Holocaust survivors Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, who were photographed by The Princess with their grandchildren back in 2020. It is so important to come together, learn both from and about the past."
Moreover, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia, and Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary, also joined Charles for the sombre event in Portland.