Entertainment

Lady Gaga excites fans with release date of upcoming 'Mayhem' album

The 'Die With A Simile' singer's upcoming album has featured 14 songs

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 28, 2025
Lady Gaga excites fans with release date of upcoming Mayhem album
Lady Gaga excites fans with release date of upcoming 'Mayhem' album

Lady Gaga has delighted her fans by teasing upcoming seventh studio album, Mayhem.

The Die With A Smile singer is set to release her 2020 album, Chromatica’s follow up, titled, Mayhem, on March 7, 2025.

Lady Gaga’s upcoming album has featured 14 songs, including previously released songs Disease and Die With a Smile.

Announcing her album, A Star Is Born star shared, “The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved.”

She opened up about the creative process as “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

Notably, the album is executive produced by Gaga, Michael Polansky and Andrew Watt. Producers on the album include Gaga, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein.

On Feburary 02, Lady Gaga is slated to debut the third single and along with a music video from Mayhem.

It will be aired during a commercial break at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The full tracklist for the album is set to be unveiled on a later date.

Katy Perry announces upcoming Lifetimes tour dates

Katy Perry announces upcoming Lifetimes tour dates

King Felipe, Queen Letizia join King Charles for ‘special’ event

King Felipe, Queen Letizia join King Charles for ‘special’ event
Trump confirms Microsoft enters ‘bidding war’ for TikTok

Trump confirms Microsoft enters ‘bidding war’ for TikTok
Taylor Swift feels 'very special' with Travis Kelce after championship win

Taylor Swift feels 'very special' with Travis Kelce after championship win
Katy Perry announces upcoming Lifetimes tour dates
Katy Perry announces upcoming Lifetimes tour dates
Taylor Swift feels 'very special' with Travis Kelce after championship win
Taylor Swift feels 'very special' with Travis Kelce after championship win
Selena Gomez replies to Senate candidate Sam Parker’s 'deportation’ threat
Selena Gomez replies to Senate candidate Sam Parker’s 'deportation’ threat
Selena Gomez makes emotional claim in now-deleted clip after Oscar snub
Selena Gomez makes emotional claim in now-deleted clip after Oscar snub
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni face off in March 2026 over 'It Ends With Us'
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni face off in March 2026 over 'It Ends With Us'
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift say five words in heartfelt post-game moment
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift say five words in heartfelt post-game moment
Reese Witherspoon chosen as Jury Foreman after 'Legally Blonde' role
Reese Witherspoon chosen as Jury Foreman after 'Legally Blonde' role
Zoe Saldana’s blackface controversy resurfaces amid first Oscar nomination celebration
Zoe Saldana’s blackface controversy resurfaces amid first Oscar nomination celebration
Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray expresses concerns over ongoing family feud
Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray expresses concerns over ongoing family feud
'Stranger Things' actor gives rare update on season 5 after release date leak
'Stranger Things' actor gives rare update on season 5 after release date leak
Brittany Mahomes celebrates Patrick & Chiefs’ AFC championship win with sweet tribute
Brittany Mahomes celebrates Patrick & Chiefs’ AFC championship win with sweet tribute
Bradley Cooper, daughter Lea attends NFC Championship without Gigi Hadid
Bradley Cooper, daughter Lea attends NFC Championship without Gigi Hadid