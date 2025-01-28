Lady Gaga excites fans with release date of upcoming 'Mayhem' album

Lady Gaga has delighted her fans by teasing upcoming seventh studio album, Mayhem.
The Die With A Smile singer is set to release her 2020 album, Chromatica’s follow up, titled, Mayhem, on March 7, 2025.
Lady Gaga’s upcoming album has featured 14 songs, including previously released songs Disease and Die With a Smile.
Announcing her album, A Star Is Born star shared, “The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved.”
She opened up about the creative process as “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”
Notably, the album is executive produced by Gaga, Michael Polansky and Andrew Watt. Producers on the album include Gaga, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein.
On Feburary 02, Lady Gaga is slated to debut the third single and along with a music video from Mayhem.
It will be aired during a commercial break at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
The full tracklist for the album is set to be unveiled on a later date.