Justin Bieber drops first post after Selena Gomez removes controversial video

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez parted ways in 2018 after dating each other for a decade

  • January 28, 2025
Justin Bieber seemingly shared his reaction to ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's since-deleted post about President Donald Trump.

Now, the Peaches hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 28th, to release a few selfies featuring himself showcasing his bright smile in the photos.

In the caption-less images, Justin shared a close-up of his smile while wearing a blue beanie and pink jacket.

He also flaunted his eye-catching stud in the viral pictures.

In another snapshot, the father-of-one dropped a stunning view of the backyard of his farmhouse, showing his cars and the sunny weather.

Justin's post came after his former flame removed a video of herself reacting to the USA's 47th President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement launch.

Taking to Instagram, the Emelia Pérez star issued an emotional statement on Monday, January 27th, over 1000 arrests of civilians as a part of the launch, writing, "All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry."

"I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise. I’m sorry it’s not ok to show empathy for people," she concluded in her now-deleted post.

Now, the Yummy crooner subtly reacted to the actress's recent move. 

However, the singer-turned-actor has not commented on his former partner's post.  

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber parted ways for the last time in March 2018 after being in an on-and-off relationship for eight years. 

