King Felipe, Queen Letizia join King Charles for ‘special’ event

King Felip and Queen Letizia joined the British monarch King Charles and other royal family members for a ‘special’ event.
On January 27, the Spanish royal couple attended the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp in Poland.
Felip and Letizia mentioned in the new heartbreaking statement on Instagram that “more than a million people were murdered” in those concentration camps.
In one of the shared pictures, the royal couple can be seen lighting a candle for the holocaust victims.
The official account of the Spanish royal family wrote, “After the ceremony, and coinciding with the ‘Annual International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust’, the Kings participated in the candle lighting offering as a tribute to the victims along with several of the survivors and other Heads of State guests at the ceremony.”
They were joined by France's President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf School, King Charles, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, and Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary, for the sombre event in Portland.
Charles, 76, also made history by becoming the first British head of state to visit Auschwitz.