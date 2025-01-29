King Charles celebrates Princess Beatrice daughter's birth with heartfelt message

Royal Family has welcomed new family member as Princess Beatrice has given birth to daughter Athena.
King Charles has extended heartfelt congratulations to Her Royal Highness, who welcomed her second daughter, on January 22, 2025, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
The 76-year-old monarch shared first photo of the baby girl Athena with a sweet message that read, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm."
Sharing details into her birth Charles added, "The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces. The King and Queen, and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."
The statement further read, "Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care."
"Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna," the message concluded.
It is pertinent to mention, Princess Beatrice, who already shares two kids, Wolfie and Sienna has given birth to her daughter Athena several weeks before the due date.