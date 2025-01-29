King Charles gives rare health update on Beatrice after daughter's pre-mature birth

King Charles is delightful to welcome a new addition to the Royal Family!
On the official Instagram handle of the British Royal Family, King Charles released a delightful post in which the Monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, announced the heartwarming news of Princess Beatrice’s second daughter’s birth.
In the statement, the 76-year-old King also issued rare insights into Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s elder daughter, Beatrice and her daughter’s health.
Sharing an adorable and exclusive snap of the newborn, King Charles gave an update on the Princess’s health, stating, “Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna.”
It is significant to mention that the newborn baby girl was delivered pre-maturely as Beatrice’s due date for delivery was somewhere in the coming March.
King Charles also revealed that Athena Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi was born a week ago on Wednesday, January 22, at 12:57 pm.
He also mentioned that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s little granddaughter was 4 pounds and 5 ounces at the time of her birth.
To note, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi now share two daughters, Sienna and Athena.