Prince William makes rare comment about Harry's health in new appearance?

Prince William has candidly talked about Harry during his latest visit to one of the farms at the Duchy of Corwall.
As per a video obtained by Mail Online, the Prince of Wales could be seen having a conversation to a man walking beside him about a guy named Harry.
However, it was later confirmed that the 42-year-old royal was not talking about his brother, Prince Harry.
As both William and the man next to him entered Lower Blakemere Farm during Tuesday's visit, the future King was heard saying, "Harry's better now... he's been poorly."
"Harry has?" the man next to him responded.
To which William added, "Yes he's been under the weather."
To note, Prince William and Prince Harry haven't been on good terms since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US in 2020, after stepping down from their royal duties.