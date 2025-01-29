Royal

Prince William makes rare comment about Harry's health in new appearance?

The Prince of Wales made candid confession about Harry as he visits Duchy of Cornwall

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 29, 2025


Prince William has candidly talked about Harry during his latest visit to one of the farms at the Duchy of Corwall.

As per a video obtained by Mail Online, the Prince of Wales could be seen having a conversation to a man walking beside him about a guy named Harry.

However, it was later confirmed that the 42-year-old royal was not talking about his brother, Prince Harry.

As both William and the man next to him entered Lower Blakemere Farm during Tuesday's visit, the future King was heard saying, "Harry's better now... he's been poorly."

"Harry has?" the man next to him responded.

To which William added, "Yes he's been under the weather."

To note, Prince William and Prince Harry haven't been on good terms since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US in 2020, after stepping down from their royal duties.

Jennifer Garner posts rare childhood snaps in sweet tribute to sisters

Jennifer Garner posts rare childhood snaps in sweet tribute to sisters
Prince William takes milestone step to ‘protect’ ecosystems

Prince William takes milestone step to ‘protect’ ecosystems
King Charles gives rare health update on Beatrice after daughter's pre-mature birth

King Charles gives rare health update on Beatrice after daughter's pre-mature birth
Prince William makes rare comment about Harry's health in new appearance?

Prince William makes rare comment about Harry's health in new appearance?
Prince William takes milestone step to ‘protect’ ecosystems
Prince William takes milestone step to ‘protect’ ecosystems
King Charles gives rare health update on Beatrice after daughter's pre-mature birth
King Charles gives rare health update on Beatrice after daughter's pre-mature birth
Princess Eugenie reacts to Princess Beatrice, Edoardo’s daughter birth
Princess Eugenie reacts to Princess Beatrice, Edoardo’s daughter birth
King Charles celebrates Princess Beatrice daughter's birth with heartfelt message
King Charles celebrates Princess Beatrice daughter's birth with heartfelt message
Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo welcome second daughter, reveal name: See photo
Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo welcome second daughter, reveal name: See photo
King Charles extends heartfelt 'congratulations' after Harry's Invictus Games update
King Charles extends heartfelt 'congratulations' after Harry's Invictus Games update
King Abdullah visits Belgium to sign key ‘Declaration’ between Jordan, EU
King Abdullah visits Belgium to sign key ‘Declaration’ between Jordan, EU
Queen Margrethe breaks cover after King Charles, King Frederik unite at key event
Queen Margrethe breaks cover after King Charles, King Frederik unite at key event
King Charles breaks royal protocol as Prince William misses key event
King Charles breaks royal protocol as Prince William misses key event
Prince Carl Philip makes key outing after Crown Princess Victoria attends special event
Prince Carl Philip makes key outing after Crown Princess Victoria attends special event
Prince William focuses on Earthshot Prize after Harry’s Invictus Games move
Prince William focuses on Earthshot Prize after Harry’s Invictus Games move
Meghan Markle receives sweet surprise after making big move for Harry
Meghan Markle receives sweet surprise after making big move for Harry