Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo welcome second daughter, reveal name: See photo

  • January 29, 2025
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s family has grown from three to four!

On Wednesday, January 29, the 41-year-old British property developer turned to his Instagram handle and shared a delightful photo of his and Beatrice’s newborn daughter.

Revealing the name of their little one, the father-of-two penned, “Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.”

“We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her. Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena,” he added.

Edoardo also extended a heartfelt thanks to the hospital staff and caretakers on his and Beatrice’s behalf.

He penned, “A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time.”

For those uninformed, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice already share a three-year-old daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, whom they welcomed on September 18, 2021.

Moreover, King Charles and Queen Camilla also released a delightful statement to congratulate the couple.

Princess Eugenie also turned to her Instagram Story to welcome the new addition into the family.

