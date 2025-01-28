Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez talks about love amid Kevin Costner romance rumours

Jennifer Lopez ignited dating rumours with Kevin Costner after being photographed in Aspen

  • January 28, 2025

Jennifer Lopez talked for the first time about love amid romance speculations with Kevin Costner.

In a conversation with Variety magazine, the Unstoppable starlet made rare comments about falling in love again after finalising her divorce with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Meanwhile, promoting her upcoming movie, Kiss Of The Spider Woman, at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, Lopez said she still believes, "that love heals all divides."

The Marry Me actress further stated, "It's about two different people who come together and find the humanity in one another and fall in love."

"To me, that is something that is special and needs to be seen. We are all just human. It's an important movie in this way," the 55-year-old songstress added.

She also spoke about her forthcoming musical-thriller film, the-mother-of-two confessed that she waited for years to do a Hollywood musical film, which she finally got last year.

According to media reports, Lopez's Kiss Of The Spider Woman is produced by her former partner and his close pal, Matt Damon.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26th, 2025.

These remarks of The Mother actress came after she and the renowned American actor, Kevin, sparked dating rumours during their Aspen getaway. 

Earlier this month, an insider revealed to Star magazine that the two are currently seeing each other and are very much in love.

"Kevin has a lot of the qualities she’s looking for in her next man," the tipster stated.

However, Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner have not publicly confirmed the romance reports yet. 

