Tom Holland, Zendaya take romance to next level with major move   

Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly excited to begin a special chapter of their lives together.
The couple, who confirmed their romance in 2021 after being spotted sharing a PDA-filled moment in the actor's car, is currently hunting for a house before going down the aisle.
An insider close to Tom and Zendaya revealed to Life & Style magazine that they are finding the best place where they will live and settle down after exchanging the marital vows.
The tipster stated, "They already live together in London, but they’re looking to buy a bigger place together next, and they also want to get a place together in L.A. so that they can have homes near his family and hers."
"This has all been in the works for quite some time and isn’t a shock for their family and friends, the word is they’ve already let people know they want to have the ceremony this summer, or the fall at the latest," the source disclosed.
These revelations came after the 28-year-old American actress showcased her huge diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, following her surprise engagement with Tom on Christmas.
After Zendaya's first public appearance with the engagement ring, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor's father, Dominic Holland, confirmed their engagement in a Patreon post on January 10, 2025.
As of now, neither Tom Holland nor Zendaya has confirmed the reports regarding their house-hunting.