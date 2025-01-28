Cardi B drops rare family photos after revealing bold piercing

Cardi B recently shared never-before-seen photos of her adorable children after revealing a bold tattoo.
The 32-year-old American rapper took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 26, to post rare snapshots of her kids as she navigates this challenging phase of her life.
In the viral images, the mother-of-three is seen sitting in her dressing room alongside her son, Wave, and her daughter, Kulture.
Wave is sitting on Cardi’s lap, while Kulture stands nearby, focused on her tablet.
Notably, the American rap icon's third child is not present in the pictures.
The Drip singer accompanied the images with an emotional caption, stating, "I miss my babies."
This post of Grammy-winning artist came after recently she revealed that she got a butt crack piercing.
On the personal front, she filed for divorce from her former partner, Offset, in July 2024.
As reported by Mail Online, Cardi has been asking Offset to sign the divorce papers as part of their ongoing legal battle.
The two have been ever since involved in a messy legal battle.
Cardi B and Offset are also parents to their three children, Kulture, Wave, and a baby girl. The two did not disclose the name of their third child due to privacy concerns.