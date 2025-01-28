King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry's emotional video message

King Charles has broken his silence after Prince Harry's recent video message, in which he made an emotional appeal.
In his first statement, the monarch shared glimpses of his surprise appearance at the Sandringham 5K Your Way event, where he extended heartfelt greetings to the participants.
The royal family took to its official Instagram account on Tuesday to reshare a photo of the King's surprise visit, originally posted by charitable organization behind the event.
Along the photo, the officials of the charitable organization shared a heartwarming statement.
“Not every day you get royal approval at parkrun,” the caption noted.
It further added, “This morning, His Majesty The King joined Sandringham parkrunners in the cafe to offer his congratulations, including to the Sandringham 5k Your Way, @moveagainstcancercharity, group as they marked their one-year anniversary.”
This marks King Charles’ first public statement since Prince Harry's video message, in which the Duke of Sussex urged people to nominate individuals for the 2025 WellChild Awards.
The Duke of Sussex, who is the patron of the initiative, emphasized the importance of recognizing the amazing individuals who will be honored at the awards.