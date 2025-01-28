King Charles relies on Princess Beatrice, Eugiene for 'Slimmed Down Monarchy' plan

Royal

King Charles relies on Princess Beatrice, Eugenie for 'Slimmed Down Monarchy' plan

The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, are currently not considered working royals

A major shake-up within the royal family could happen, with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice potentially taking on more prominent roles.

According to Katie Nicholl, King Charles may need a “plan b” for a “slimmed down monarchy.”

“We don't have Harry and Meghan over here, who would have been doing so much of the work,” the royal correspondent said on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show.

She continued, “The Duke of York has been ostracised and stripped of his royal duties. We've got Princess Anne, who's about to turn 75 but still carrying out hundreds of engagements a year. 

"We've got the Edinburghs. We've got the Waleses but you know, with the princess having gone through her own health journey, her workload has been reduced over the past year." the royal expert added.

Katie further stated that King Charles’ plan for a “slimmed down monarchy”, may have to be rethought, giving Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie a larger role within the royal family as a result.

“When you look at Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, they've been very much encouraged to go and live independent lives of the royal family, to earn their own living, not to be dependent on taxpayer funded security, not to be a drain, I suppose, on the public purse,” she said.

Katie added, “So it would be a step in a different direction. I think possibly it is being looked at.

The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, are currently not considered working royals and don't receive public funding for their security, right now.

