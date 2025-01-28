Megan Fox cuts off contact with Machine Gun Kelly as baby's due date nears

Megan Fox is not giving another chance to Machine Gun Kelly!
According to sources, the estranged couple, who broken up during the Thanksgiving holiday, is no longer in contact with each other as they prepare for the arrival of their baby.
An insider told TMZ that the actress “doesn’t want anything to do with” MGK.
“Everyone in her orbit is happy about it. … They feel like she finally came to her senses by shutting him out of her life,” they noted.
The new update comes after a tumultuous few months for the couple, who broke up again while in Vail, Colorado, during the Thanksgiving holiday.
A per reports, the split was sparked by Fox's discovery of text messages on MGK's phone involving other women.
News of the former couple's split comes nearly one month after Fox announced she and Kelly are expecting their first child together.
She shared the joyous news on Instagram on Monday, November 11, and tagged Kelly in the photo, debuting her baby bump.
“Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” she wrote in the caption, referring their previous miscarriage.
Megan Fox is due to give birth in March.